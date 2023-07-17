Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui resign over personal conduct, impropriety

Speaker of the Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui have resigned over their personal misconduct.

Making the announcement on Monday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said their resignations are necessary to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.

Responding to Mr Tan’s decision, PM Lee said he appreciated Mr Tan’s admission that he had fallen short in his personal conduct. He said he understood Mr Tan’s desire to “step away from politics and help heal your family”.

Both Mr Tan and Ms Cheng resigned in letters to PM Lee on Monday, in the latest blow to the People’s Action Party (PAP)-led government following the arrest and release on bail of Transport Minister Iswaran last week.

Investigations into the case involving Mr Iswaran are ongoing.

In his letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Tan said that he was resigning as a member of the PAP, as well as Speaker of Parliament and as an MP for Marine Parade GRC with immediate effect.

He said that he had made a mistake in Parliament, when he uttered words which were “rude and unparliamentary” in nature.

He added that this was wrong and he had apologised publicly for it, as well conveyed his apologies to Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim for it.

Personal misconduct

Mr Tan said that personally, this recent episode had added to the hurt he caused his family.

“I have let them down. We have spoken about my personal conduct before. There are areas where I have fallen short,” said Mr Tan, without elaborating.

“I need to take responsibility for them, and help heal my family. We need space to recover and work through the issues,” he added.

He said that he had discussed the matter with his wife and agreed he must step away from politics and devote himself to his family.

PM Lee said: “I have spoken to you previously on this. You admitted that what you did was wrong and offered to resign.”

He said he accepted Mr Tan’s resignation after making arrangements for Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who is also an MP in Marine Parade GRC, to take care of Mr Tan’s Kembangan-Chai Chee ward.

PM Lee noted that Mr Tan had apologised both publicly and to Prof Lim, who had accepted his apology.

“But your uttering them as Speaker in the Chair made this a more serious matter,” he said.

PM Lee said he was saddened that Mr Tan was not leaving politics in happier circumstances.

Both Mr Tan and Ms Cheng have deleted their social media accounts.

Hot mic incident

Last Monday, a video, in which Mr Tan was heard muttering “****ing populist” on the microphone during the first day of debate on the President’s Address on April 17, was uploaded on social media platform Reddit.

It was titled “SG Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin insults Jamus Lim: ‘****ing Populist’”.

Mr Tan had been responding to Associate Professor Lim, who was making a speech on doing more to help lower-income Singaporeans.

“Deservedly, there has been much disquiet over my remarks. Many felt that I was not impartial,” wrote Mr Tan.

He added that others also felt that it was “conduct unbecoming” of a Speaker of Parliament, and that some have called for his resignation.

When such mistakes happen, Mr Tan said all members, himself included, will have to apologise and withdraw their comments.

However, he said as the Speaker, he “should have known better and held myself to a higher standard” and that the issue at hand is not just about the mistake itself.

“My mistake raised broader questions over my neutrality and impartiality as Speaker. The credibility of Parliament and the Chair is critical and cannot be compromised.”

Ms Cheng, who stepped down with immediate effect as a member of the PAP, and also resigned as MP for Tampines GRC, said in her resignation letter: “I am very sorry to be resigning in these circumstances, and would like to apologise to the party, as well as to my residents and volunteers.”

PM Lee, in his reply to Ms Cheng, said he regretted the circumstances in which she was resigning.

In his letters to both MPs on their resignations, PM Lee said: “Your resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.”

Mr Tan was elected by MPs as the 10th Speaker of Parliament on Sept 11, 2017. He was also MP for Marine Parade GRC since May 7, 2011.

Prior to his election as Speaker, he was the Minister for Social and Family Development from April 9, 2015 until his appointment. He was also the Minister for Manpower from May 1, 2014 to April 8, 2015.

Ms Cheng made her political debut in the 2015 general election in Tampines GRC. She was also appointed Deputy District Advisor in the PAP Women’s Wing in 2016.