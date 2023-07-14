Transport Minister Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday and released on bail: CPIB

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday that Mr S. Iswaran will remain in Singapore during his leave of absence.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday, was released on bail and has had his passport impounded, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Friday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a CPIB spokesman said Mr Iswaran was arrested on the same day as Mr Ong Beng Seng, managing director of Hotel Properties Limited.

Mr Ong was also released on bail.

CPIB had said on Wednesday that Mr Iswaran was assisting the CPIB with an investigation into a case it had uncovered.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday that Mr Iswaran will remain in Singapore during his leave of absence and that he will have no access to any official resources and government buildings.

On Friday, the CPIB spokesman said: “As part of bail conditions, subjects’ passports are impounded. Subjects on bail can however make requests to travel overseas. CPIB will assess such requests on a case-by-case basis.

“CPIB assessed and acceded to Ong’s request to travel overseas. Ong’s bail quantum was also increased to $100,000. Upon his return, Ong is required to report to CPIB and surrender his passport to the Bureau.”

The spokesman declined to provide further details, citing ongoing investigations.

Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange on Friday that its founder and managing director Mr Ong, is cooperating with CPIB to provide information in relation to his interactions with Mr Iswaran, and had been issued a notice of arrest.

It added that Mr Ong, 77, was travelling from July 14 and will be surrendering his passport to CPIB upon his return to Singapore. It also said he has posted bail of $100,000 and no charges have been filed against him.