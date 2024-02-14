 S'pore is 3rd-best country to relocate to, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
S'pore is 3rd-best country to relocate to

Singapore ranked third in the study of 27 countries on where families can relocate to earn more.PHOTO: ST FILE
Feb 14, 2024 08:57 am

In a study by Henley & Partners, Singapore came up second runner-up in the list of best countries for relocating families to and building multi-generational wealth.

The study looked at job prospects, salaries, livability and education, among other aspects, across 27 countries. 

The list was topped by Switzerland for offering the best opportunities for relocating families and the highest earnings and career prospects.

The affluent European country has a low employment rate of just 2 per cent and seven of its universities are among the world's top 250.

The next best county for relocation is the United States, which offers excellent employment prospects and top education – it is home to 46 of the world's best universities.

Singapore books its position at No. 3 with its banking and engineering opportunities and visas, Bloomberg reported.

Henley & Partners Education director Tess Wilkinson said: “Picking the right country is key to ensuring multi-generational wealth.”

