S'pore civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

The Public Service Division said the bonus amount was decided in close consultation with public-sector unions.

All civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus, with junior staff getting another $200 to $400 on top of the bonus.

This is slightly lower than the 0.35-month mid-year bonus given to civil servants in 2022.

In a statement on Monday, the Public Service Division (PSD) said: “This mid-year payment takes into consideration the weakened economic outlook, and significant downside risks that remain in the global economy.”

The one-time payment for junior staff remained the same as that in 2022. In 2021, a sum of $350 to $700 was given to junior officers.

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of $200. Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme Grades III to V, will get a higher one-time payment of $400.

The PSD said that Singapore’s economy grew by 0.4 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, moderating from the 2.1 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

Singapore’s gross domestic product growth is likely to come in at the mid-point of the forecast range of 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

Despite noting that unemployment rates remained low and labour market continued to expand in the first quarter of 2023, PSD said Singapore’s external demand outlook for the rest of the year has weakened and downside risks have risen.