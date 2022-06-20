Singapore civil servants to get 0.35-month mid-year bonus

The Public Service Division said the bonus amount was decided in close consultation with public sector unions.

All civil servants will receive a 0.35-month mid-year bonus, with junior staff getting another $200 to $400 on top of the bonus.

In a statement on Monday (June 20), the Public Service Division (PSD) said the bonus takes into consideration that Singapore's gross domestic product growth in 2022 is likely to come in at the lower half of the forecast range of 3 to 5 per cent.

Nonetheless, it will be higher than the 0.3-month bonus given to civil servants last year.

The one-time payment for junior staff, however, is lower than the $350 to $700 given in 2021.

"The Government deeply appreciates the hard work and contribution of all public officers."

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of $200. Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) Grades III to V will get a higher one-time payment of $400.

The PSD noted that despite the economic recovery and declining unemployment off the back of a stabilising Covid-19 situation, "significant downside risks remain ahead for Singapore".

"The external demand outlook in 2022 has deteriorated, due in part to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has exacerbated global supply disruptions and adversely affected the growth of many economies."

It added: "In deciding the year-end AVC (annual variable component) payments, the Government will continue to monitor the economic situation closely, and take into consideration the National Wages Council's guidelines, which will be released later in the year."