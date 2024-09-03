S’pore drivers can collect VEP tag at Woodlands counter

The collection point at Woodlands will also handle installation of the VEP RFID tag.

Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) counter in Woodlands is set to be turned into a collection point for the permit’s radio frequency identification (RFID) tag later from Sept 18.

The fee to collect the tag in Singapore is $39, payable at the counter located on the third floor of 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5. This comes on top of a processing fee of RM10 ($3) for the tag.

From Oct 1, a valid VEP is required for all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore by land. Owners of non-Malaysia-registered vehicles can be denied entry into Johor or fined up to RM2,000 if found without a valid VEP.

The option to collect the tag from the Singapore service centre surfaced on the VEP portal on Sept 3.

According to a source familiar with the move, the earliest date to collect the tag from the Woodlands counter is Sept 18.

It came after calls by drivers in Singapore for the option of getting the tags here. At present, Singapore motorists have to travel to Danga Bay in Johor to collect it in person or receive it by post.

The RFID tag enables a foreign-registered vehicle to be identified by the Malaysian authorities. It can be used to pay toll fees on Malaysian highways, as well as the RM20 road charge levied on foreign vehicles when they enter Malaysia.

When contacted by The Straits Times, a spokesman for Singapore firm MY VEP, which operates the counter in Woodlands, said it is preparing the team to install the tags.

The target, said the spokesman, is to be able to install the tags on up to 50 vehicles a day initially. It will extend its operating hours if the need arises.

At present, the counter is open on weekdays from 9am to 5pm.

Before the tag is issued, motorists are required to complete an online application and submit information including details of the vehicle owner and the vehicle’s motor insurance.

Users can decide how they would like to receive the tags, whether by post or in person, after they get an e-mail notification that their application has been approved. Those who opt to collect the tags in person will be allocated appointment time slots to do so.

After the tag is affixed in the prescribed manner to the car’s windscreen or headlamp, a photo of the car showing its registration number and the tag is then uploaded to the VEP website for verification. The motorist will be notified when the tag is activated.

The MY VEP office in Woodlands is operated in collaboration with TCSens, the vendor appointed by the Malaysian Transport Ministry to help motorists with matters relating to the VEP.

On Aug 31, ST reported that visitors to the MY VEP Woodlands counter have to make an online appointment and walk-ins would stop, in response to large crowds seeking help for their VEP applications.

Those who need help with their online VEP applications can make an appointment to visit the Woodlands counter via myvep.com.sg/appointment. The service is free.