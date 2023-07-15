S’pore has never had a PM who prevented CPIB from doing its work: Tharman on Iswaran probe

Presidential hopeful and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on a walkabout in Teck Whye on Saturday.

The Singapore system is one that is transparent and it has never had a prime minister who prevented the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) from doing its work.

Presidential hopeful and former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said this on Saturday, while speaking to reporters during his presidential campaign trail in Teck Whye.

He was responding to questions from the media regarding the CPIB probe into Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

He stressed that anything to do with integrity and incorruptibility is taken seriously, and that CPIB is given full rein.

He said: “It may not matter to some other countries, but Singapore is different and Singapore has to be different, because we don’t have much else.

“We’ve got our people with our skills and talents, much more now than when we started, but ultimately it’s the Singapore system.”

He added: “That’s what makes Singapore special, that’s what makes us admired around the world.

“So each time there’s a setback, treat the setback as an opportunity to strengthen the system, to display full transparency.”

On his friend and longtime colleague S Iswaran, Mr Tharman is confident he will manage to cope with the situation.

“It’s not the end of his life or end of his future. He will go through with this. But let the investigation take its course, and let us not make judgments at this point. The system works and it must work,” he said.

The former Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, who stepped down from public service last Friday after four decades to run for the Singapore presidency, was speaking to reporters at a walkabout in Teck Whye.

The veteran economic policymaker has several other community engagements on Saturday, including a korban meat distribution and a Singapore Indian Development Association volunteers appreciation ceremony.

CPIB had confirmed on Friday that Mr Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday, released on bail, and had his passport impounded.

CPIB had said on Wednesday Mr Iswaran was assisting them with an investigation into a case it had uncovered.

He was arrested on the same day as tycoon Mr Ong Beng Seng, founder and managing director of Hotel Properties Limited. Mr Ong was also released on bail.

Mr Iswaran was instructed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take leave of absence until the investigation is completed.

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday that Mr Iswaran will remain in Singapore during his leave of absence and he will have no access to any official resources and government buildings.

Meanwhile, CPIB said Mr Ong was granted a request to travel overseas with his bail quantum increased to $100,000.

When he returns, he must report to CPIB and surrender his passport to them.