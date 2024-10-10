S'pore man, 60, drowns in jacuzzi at Hong Kong hotel

A 60-year-old Singaporean who was in Hong Kong with his family on a holiday was found dead in the hotel's jacuzzi.

The man is believed to have gone swimming at the pool alone.

He was found at about 9.20am on Oct 10, unconcious in the jacuzzi at Royal Plaza Hotel in Mong Kok.

According to Hong Kong media reports, he was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital for emergency treatment but was later pronounced dead.

His medical history is being determined by the police, who are conducting an investigation into the man's death.

A hotel spokesperson told Shin Min Daily News: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a guest while using the jacuzzi, and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

"The lifeguard on duty immediately performed First Aid after discovering the guest in the jacuzzi. The matter is now being handled by the police."