S'pore opera actors in Penang nabbed for immigration violations

The authorities raided a place of worship in Butterworth on Oct 10, following a tip-off about foreign nationals performing without permits.

BUTTERWORTH, Penang – Six foreign opera actors, including two Singaporean women, were apprehended in Penang, Malaysia, for allegedly breaching their social visit passes by staging performances.

The local authorities raided the grounds of a place of worship in Butterworth on Oct 10, following a tip-off about a group of foreign nationals performing without valid permits, said the Penang Immigration Department on Oct 11.

Penang Immigration director Nur Zulfa Ibrahim said the actors were caught in full costume and in the midst of their act.

Checks showed that the group had only social visit passes without the necessary approvals for artistic activities.

The detained individuals, who are aged between 40 and 60, comprise two Taiwanese men, two Taiwanese women and two Singaporean women. They are suspected of violating the conditions of their social visit passes.

Further investigations will be conducted, and if the foreigners are found guilty, they face a six-month jail term or a RM1,000 (S$305) fine.

Ms Zulfa said current regulations require foreign performing artistes to apply for an official permit from Puspal, the Malaysian government’s agency for filming and performing by overseas artistes.

She added that strict measures will be taken against any parties infringing immigration laws and regulations.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK