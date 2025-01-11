Hundreds of families displaced in Johor due to floods after heavy rain

Kota Tinggi police said a man was rescued after his car was swept away by the water current in Jalan Liku Cina, near Taman Aman, on Jan 10.

The ongoing rain in Johor since the morning of Jan 10 has resulted in hundreds of families in the state’s Kota Tinggi district being evacuated from their homes to temporary relief centres due to rising floodwaters.

The Johor disaster management committee said that as at 8am on Jan 11, a total of 897 people from 303 families had been relocated to 13 centres.

So far, only the Kota Tinggi district has been affected by the flood.

“The highest number of flood victims are from Taman Aman and Taman Mawai in Johor Lama, with a total of 489 people from 161 families.

“All of the victims are currently placed at SJKC New Kota, Sekolah Rendah Agama Bersepadu Kota Tinggi and SK Laksamana,” it said in a statement.

Five rivers – Sungai Endau in Kluang, Sungai Johor near Kampung Siam, Sungai Pulai near Kampung Ulu Pulai, Sungai Skudai near Kampung Laut and Sungai Tebrau near Taman Sri Pandan – are also recording dangerous-level readings.

Six roads in Kota Tinggi are closed off from all vehicles after being flooded.

The affected roads are Jalan Lok Heng-Mawai, Jalan Mawai Lama, Ladang Siang, Jalan Johor Baru-Endau, Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang and Jalan Kota Tinggi-Sungai Rengit.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department earlier issued a continuous rain warning for Pahang, Johor and several other states until Jan 12.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi police chief Yusof Othman said that a man was rescued after his car was swept away by the water current in Jalan Liku Cina, near Taman Aman.

“The incident occurred at 11.30pm on (Jan 10) when some of the team members were evacuating flood victims.

“The car was stuck at an electric pole while the driver was sitting on top of his vehicle,” he said, adding that the victim had lodged a police report on the incident. –THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK