S'pore PRs don't need visa to enter Batam, Bintan, Karimun

Singapore Permanent Residents no longer need a visa to visit Batam, Bintan and the Karimun Islands.

Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim said in an Oct 8 statement that the visitors can stay up to four days without visa under the new policy.

The new police is specifically for Singapore PRs in a bid to attract tourists from Singapore.

“The granting of free visit visa for Singapores PR to visit Batam, Bintan and Karimun will further facilitate those who want to spend the weekend or enjoy just a short escape," he said.

Mr Silmy added that the Riau islands have the potential grow into a prime tourist destination in Indonesia.

The Riau islands boast several Exclusive Economic Zones, including the Nongsa SEZ in Batam and Bintan Resorts, which are integrated areas for digital business, the creative economy and tourism.

“In addition to encouraging tourism growth, the free visit visa also makes it easier for Singapore PRs who are interested in business or investment in the SEZ in Batam," said Mr Silmy.

"But the policy also properly screens foreigners who enter so the potential for security and order disturbances can be suppressed."