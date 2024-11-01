 Jetstar Asia resumes Singapore-Medan flights, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Jetstar Asia resumes Singapore-Medan flights

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
Nov 01, 2024 09:29 am

Jetstar Asia on Nov 1 resumed services to Medan, Indonesia, making the airline the only low-cost carrier to offer direct flights between Singapore and Medan.

The airline will operate the daily return service between Singapore’s Changi Airport and Kualanamu International Airport in Medan.

The route is Jetstar Asia’s fourth Indonesian destination, alongside Jakarta, Denpasar and Surabaya.

Medan is known for its vibrant food scene, rich cultural diversity and proximity to natural wonders like Lake Toba, the world’s largest crater lake.

Kualanamu International Airport commercial and business development director Kedar Deshpande shared: "Singapore remains a favourite destination from our catchment area and Medan provides a diverse variety of weekend getaway options from Singapore – across wildlife, culinary and cultural tourism."

For more information on Singapore-Medan flights, go to jetstar.com

S'pore PRs don't need visa to enter Batam, Bintan, Karimun

