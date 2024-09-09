An all-durian cruise experience aboard Genting Dream

Dining at Bistro was the perfect way to commemorate our last night on Genting Dream.

Journalist Farah Daley and her mum at Resorts World Cruises' first Durian Party.

As a dedicated durian enthusiast, I was eager to experience Resorts World Cruises' inaugural Durian Party on the Genting Dream.

This unique three-day-two-night cruise, sailing from Singapore to Port Klang and back, offered a delightful blend of durian indulgence and onboard entertainment.

Embarking on the adventure on Aug 25, my mum and I eagerly awaited the all-out durian buffet the following day.

Genting Dream, a vessel boasting 18 decks and accommodating over 3,600 passengers, provided a comfortable and fun setting for our durian-filled journey.

Before the main event, I participated in a fun mug painting workshop featuring Durian BB's adorable mascot.

The Durian Party was a collaborative effort between Resorts World Cruises and DurianBB & Friends, offering a variety of activities and entertainment for guests on board.

I'm no artist but the mug painting workshop was pretty therapeutic. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Throughout the cruise, guests delighted in taking photos with the lovable characters who also performed in a captivating mascot show.

The show was a hit with both children and adults, featuring catchy songs, a science show, bubbles and a ball game.

Kids on board delighted in the interactive show. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD CRUISES

Disembarking at around 2pm, we arrived at the designated area for the durian party set to start at 2.30pm.

Tables and chairs were set up for guests to savour a tasting menu featuring various durian breeds, including Darling and Tekka. This was my first encounter with these varieties, and I appreciated the opportunity to compare their distinct flavours.

Have you tried these different breeds of durian? TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Ultimately, the Musang King emerged as the crowd favourite, though I enjoyed the Tan Sri XO (also known as D24) as well.

After the culinary adventure, guests were free to indulge in their preferred durian varieties. The availability of coconuts added a refreshing complement to the durian experience. I tapped out after eating 10 pieces but felt thoroughly satisfied.

Returning to the boat, I enjoyed some time in the pool before attending Heroes Of The High Seas at the Zodiac Theatre, featuring Pin Pin, DurianBB and friends.

We enjoyed our last dinner of the cruise at Bistro, one of Genting Dream's specialty restaurants offering a delicious three-course Halal menu. The steak was tender and delicious.

Dining at Bistro was the perfect way to commemorate our last night on Genting Dream. TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Before preparing for our departure early the next morning, we attended a masterclass by DurianBB after dinner.

The session provided fascinating insights into the durian fruit, such as its 120-day growth cycle and the ideal time for purchasing (when prices are low and durians are at their peak freshness).

We also learned valuable tips for selecting the best durian, including the "3Ss": squeeze, shake, and smell.

Leaving the cruise, we felt satiated with our durian indulgence and the overall experience. We only wish it could have been longer.

