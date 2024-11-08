S'pore student, 25, dead after alleged stabbing in Brussels

The fatal stabbing allegedly took place in Sint-Pietersstraat at the centre of Brussels.

A 25-year-old Singaporean student was allegedly stabbed at Sint-Pietersstraat in Brussels, Belgium, at about 2.30am local time on Nov 7.

He was reported by Bruzz to have sustained stab wounds in his abdomen. He was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

"Investigation showed that the victim was approached by the two suspects and that an argument ensued and it ended in a stabbing," the news portal quoted the local authorities as saying.

Online Belgian magazine P reported that the victim was a student at KU Leuven, a Catholic research university in the city of Leuven.

A source close to the investigation shared that the Singaporean had spent the evening with two other students, after which the trio were allegedly harassed by two young males.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, the youths asked the victim for a cigarette and they subsequently demanded that he hand over his mobile phone.

The Singaporean refused.

He and his two friends tried to flee but were chased to a student housing at Sint-Pietersstraat.

One of the two youths apparently pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the Singaporean.

"The two suspects are 18-year-old males," said the authorities.

"They were arrested and their homes have been searched."

TNP has reached out to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for confirmation and updates.