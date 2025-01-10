Jan 11 South Africa (Turffontein /Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) EASY TIGER catches the eye and must be respected in this.

(5) ZACATOO has run well in both starts. Should contest the finish.

(4) TENJIKU cannot be taken lightly either.

(1) NYAKA NYAKA should be ready for this.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) LOVE HER MADLY ran a cracker on debut behind Wild Wild Green. She will improve tonnes from that performance and should go very close to winning.

(2) WHATASTAR showed pace on debut and stayed on strongly to finish second. She will have a good winning chance.

(4) MUSIC OF THE NIGHT ran a good second behind stablemate last time. She should be included in all bets.

(3) TAKE IT AS RED was beaten by just under two lengths on debut. She will be running on late.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) DESERT CLOUD was beaten by a very good filly on debut. She returns from a lengthy break but can win if fit.

(11) WORLD TOUR is a One World filly who represents a trainer who knows what is needed to win on debut.

(8) FLIGHT OF A CONDOR has finished runner-up in both her starts and that trend may well continue.

(1) ENDIZAYO seems better than her last run would suggest.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(5) CATCH A PENNY ran a great second behind Sohot Sowhat last time. Nicely weighted, she should love the drop to 1,000m.

(11) FLYING FINLEY has run two very good seconds in a row, and will be right there in the finish.

(9) WAVE OF GLORY showed fast pace in his last start when finishing second behind Heal And Soul.

(10) KLEIN KAROO ran a lovely race on debut, he will appreciate a bit further in time.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(6) JOHNNY APPLESEED returned to his best with an impressive win last time. He will be hard to beat.

(4) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES has not won for some time but can earn some money.

(1) KARANGETANG always gives his best. Deserves respect.

(3) YAMADORI has been consistent of late. Not out of it.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(5) KYALAMI GIRL quickened up good to win a great race on Dec 18. If she can bring her best, she will be very hard to beat.

(8) MISS WORLD is as honest as they come. She will be a huge danger in the finish.

(3) MAI SENSATION has disappointed in her last starts. Dropped to 1,200m, she can improve.

(6) POLYNOMIAL has been rested for 63 days. She is a lot better than her recent run in the Grade 2 event over 1,400m. Include her in bets.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) POMODORO’S JET won the World Sports Betting Grand Heritage but this could be a stiffer task.

(9) CHESTNUT BOMBER was not disgraced when beaten just out of the top four in the Dingaans.

(7) STORM BRASCO flew up to win his comeback and is looking to follow up with just 54.5kg to carry.

(8) TRUTH looks to be back to his best, he should be right there.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(1) SUMMER NIGHT CITY is perfectly drawn and will get the run of the race. Should go close.

(3) MELA STRENGTH fought hard last time behind Azzurri when finishing second. Should be right there in the finish again.

(11) MY ONLY WEAKNESS has been very consistent since winning her maiden on Sept 21. Only query is the poor draw.

(2) TOTHEMOONANDBACK can sneak into the quartets.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) VULCANITE should be hard to catch even if dropping in distance.

(4) SALENIO PENINSULA could turn it around with (3) MISS LIA who beat her last time.

(6) SONIC JET is not just making up the numbers.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(8) HOODIA has been in excellent form of late, and should remain very competitive again at this level.

(3) RULE OF THUMB worked through the field smartly to win going away last start. Go close.

(4) CHOLLIMA was caught flat-footed last start but stayed on strongly. Each-way chance.

(12) BOUNCEBACK won his maiden well. Can sneak into the places.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(3) GREATERIX tried to do it the hard way again last time. He must not be taken lightly.

(1) COSMIC SPEED made a promising comeback performance.

(2) FIRE ATTACK has beaten him before and ran second behind star filly Quid Pro Quo. Big say.

(6) MUSICAL SCORE has a bit to find on ratings but looks to be going about it the right way.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(1) FAMILY POWER ran on powerfully to win a good race on Dec 4. Good chance again.

(3) KAMCHATKA should get the run of the race from a good draw, include her into all bet types.

(2) ENCHANTING CHOICE ran a fair race behind Lickety Split on Dec 11. She can win this.

(7) GARDEN OF EDEN had no luck last time, watch her.

Race 13 (1,160m)

(5) MOUNT PILATUS is much improved and looks the one to beat.

(8) JUST BE LEKKER is very talented. Chance first-up.

(6) CHASING HAPPINESS has won four of her last five starts. Commands respect.

(2) I AM GIANT needed his last run and is capable of an upset.

Race 14 (1,200m)

(4) ROUGAROUIN won a gutsy race on Dec 4 when beating Electric Feels. Keep safe.

(3) PRINCE OF TIBET ran a nice second last time behind True Horizon. He will be running on late.

(2) TRUE HORIZON finally got it right up the Kenilworth straight on Dec 18. She could easily give them all a fight in the finish.

(5) TRES CHIC can be quite tough to ride, but she has a good winning chance on her best form.

Race 15 (2,000m)

(5) RED MAPLE fought on best last time and can follow up if in the same mood.

(2) NONE OTHER was not disgraced last time and is weighted to win if at her best.

(8) EXPLOSIVE BOND flopped last time but can do much better and does have a winning chance.

(1) CRIMSON KING needed his last run, so expect a much better performance this time around.

Race 16 (1,200m)

(9) ARCTIC WIZARD has won his last two races in style. He will be competitive again.

(4) WAR CHARIOT ran a lovely race in a strong field last time. No weight on his back.

(7) RIVERSTONE has run two very good races in succession. Include him in all bets.

(3) TALK TO THE MASTER comes back to the races from a rest and gelding. He should be doing good work at the finish.

Race 17 (1,400m)

(3) RADICCHIO did not show his best last time but did seem to be on the wrong side of the track. Can bounce back.

(5) CYMRIC remains in good form. Should fight out the finish again.

(4) THE AFRICA HOUSE is not an easy horse to win with but can earn some money.

(2) SILVER TUDOR was not disgraced last time and can earn some more money.

Race 18 (1,200m)

(6) KELP FOREST finished like a train to win a super race at Kenilworth on Dec 11. Blinkers stay on. With a similar run of his last start, he will be very hard to beat.

(8) MEANT TO BE has been rested for 105 days and has been lightly raced. His form is excellent, if he does not need the run, he will be a big danger in the finish.

(14) HEAL AND SOUL could be anything, he showed plenty of speed on debut and fought hard to win a good race, he looks the type that will get better and stronger with every start, include him into the play.

(11) SUN DAZED absolutely took off in the closing stages to run sixth in his last start. He gets a further rating drop and the blinkers go on, he could be the value.

Race 19 (1,160m)

(5) ZANTHAR only lacked extra very late and can be a threat this shorter distance.

(6) BIG BOY BRUCE is unbeaten in two starts this track and distance and can win again under a penalty.

(3) SECRET CHORD won full of running last month and could follow up.

(4) SEA WOLF is better than the last run would suggest and has blinkers carded for this run, so could surprise.