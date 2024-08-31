S’porean faces death penalty for alleged drug trafficking in Johor Bahru

Brayden Ong and Wang Wee Ching were charged with trafficking around 2,667g of methamphetamine and 457.1g of Ecstasy.

A 31-year-old Singaporean man and his Malaysian girlfriend have been charged with various drug-related offences in Malaysia.

Brayden Ong and Wang Wee Ching had their charges read out to them at a Magistrate’s Court in Johor Bahru on Aug 29, according to Malaysian media outlets. They face the death penalty or life imprisonment if they are found guilty.

Both parties were charged with trafficking around 2,667g of methamphetamine and 457.1g of MDMA powder (commonly known as Ecstasy), in a house in Jalan Ekoflora, Johor, at 3.30pm on Aug 17.

If convicted of these charges, they face the death penalty or life imprisonment.

They were also charged with possession of 1.85g of nimetazepam and 2,240ml of MDMA in liquid form in the house, at the same time.

If they are found guilty of these charges, they may be jailed up to five years, fined RM100,000 (S$30,000), or both.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) spokesperson said the department is aware of the Singaporean man’s arrest and his charges.

“CNB is liaising with our counterparts and will render assistance to (them) in their investigations,” said the spokesperson.

“As the case is before court in Malaysia, it is not appropriate to comment further on the case.”

Wang was also charged with two additional counts of drug trafficking.

Their cases will be mentioned on Oct 29 and Nov 27.