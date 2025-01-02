S'pore woman nabbed for alleged drug offences in Johor midnight chase

A late-night police operation led to a dramatic car chase and the arrest of two suspects, including a Singaporean woman, resulting in the seizure of dangerous drugs worth an estimated RM54,831 (S$16,600).

Johor Police chief Commissioner M. Kumar said the incident occurred at midnight on Dec 31 when a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of the Johor Bahru South were conducting surveillance operations.

“The operation was conducted along Jalan Tampoi, Taman Seri Bahagia, when they spotted a grey compact car driving suspiciously.

“The team followed the vehicle closely until it reached Jalan Persiaran Alif Harmoni. When officers attempted to approach the car for inspection, the driver suddenly sped off, driving dangerously and injuring two officers in the process.

“Both officers sustained injuries in the arm after being knocked down by the vehicle,” he said in a statement on Jan 1.

Datuk Kumar added that despite police orders to stop, the suspects fled towards the Pasir Gudang Highway.

“A high-speed pursuit ensued, taking the suspects through the Iskandar Coastal Highway and the Second Link Expressway.

“During the chase, the suspects rammed through the toll barrier at Senai Utara Toll Plaza before entering the North-South Expressway, heading north.

“With assistance from police patrol vehicles from Kulai and Kluang, the chase ended in Simpang Renggam, Kluang,” he said.

The suspects – a 38-year-old Singaporean woman driving the car and a 49-year-old Malaysian male passenger – were apprehended.

“A search of the vehicle, conducted in the presence of the suspects, uncovered several packages containing substances believed to be dangerous drugs.

“Subsequent investigations led to two additional raids in Johor Bahru, where more drugs were seized,” he said.

The confiscated drugs include cannabis weighing 697.4g and valued at RM7,172, methamphetamine weighing 62g and valued at RM6,820, ecstasy powder weighing 4.1g and valued at RM684.70, heroin weighing 3.8g and valued at RM95, and nitrazepam pills weighing 14g and valued at RM60.

Preliminary urine tests revealed that both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

A background check revealed that the male suspect has multiple criminal and drug-related records, including one outstanding warrant.

Both suspects are now under a six-day remand order, effective from Dec 31, 2024 to Jan 5.

The case is being investigated under various sections of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the Penal Code, the Road Transport Act 1987, and the Immigration Act 1959/63 for offences including drug trafficking, reckless driving, and obstructing public officials.

Mr Kumar affirmed the Johor police’s commitment to combating crime, saying they would continue to ensure the state remains safe for residents and visitors alike.

“We urge members of the public with information on criminal or drug-related activities to report it to their nearest police station,” he said. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK