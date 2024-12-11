 CPF Special, MediSave and Retirement interest rate dips to 4%, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

CPF Special, MediSave and Retirement interest rate dips to 4%

CPF Special, MediSave and Retirement interest rate dips to 4%
Savings in the SMRA will earn the floor rate of 4 per cent per annum in the first quarter of 2025.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Sarah Koh for The Straits Times
Dec 11, 2024 10:49 am

The interest rate on the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Special, MediSave and Retirement Accounts (SMRA) will dip to 4 per cent from January to March 2025, from 4.14 per cent this current quarter.

Savings in the SMRA will earn the floor rate of 4 per cent per annum in the first quarter of 2025, as the pegged rate has fallen below the floor rate of 4 per cent, said the joint statement by the Central Provident Fund Board, Housing and Development Board, and Ministry of Health on Dec 11.

“This is due to a decrease in the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities which the SMRA interest rate is pegged to,” it added.

Also, the Basic Healthcare Sum has been set at $75,000 in 2025 for those below 65 years old - an increase from the cap of $71,500 in 2024.

CPF members will be notified when their Special Account is closed through a hard copy notification, as well as an email or SMS where applicable.
Singapore

CPF Special Account closure for older workers to start in Jan

Related Stories

Increase in voluntary CPF top-ups, awareness of retirement planning

4% interest floor rate on CPF SMRAs extended until end-2025

SAF officers to get more cash bonus, full CPF contribution

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CPFMEDISAVERETIREMENT PLANNING