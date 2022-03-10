S'pore's first panda cub Le Le joins mum at Giant Panda Forest exhibit

Jia Jia and Le Le entering the main exhibit through an access point that will remain open on March 3, 2022. The pandas will be able to enter based on their comfort levels.

Guests taking photos of the pandas at the Giant Panda Forest exhibit at the Singapore Zoo on March 10, 2022.

Panda cub Le Le and his mother Jia Jia at his debut at the Giant Panda Forest exhibit at the Singapore Zoo on March 10, 2022.

Panda cub Le Le and his mother Jia Jia and his debut at the Giant Panda Forest exhibit on March 10, 2022.

Jia Jia keeping a close eye on Le Le as he explores the new territory outside his nursery, on March 3, 2022.

Le Le, Singapore's first panda cub, joined his mother Jia Jia inside her exhibit at the Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders on Thursday morning (March 10).

Le Le was born to Kai Kai and Jia Jia at the River Safari on Aug 14 last year, after the giant pandas' seventh breeding season. They began mating in 2015.

The male cub's name is derived from the old Chinese term "shi le po", which refers to Singapore, and was announced on Dec 29 last year.

Le Le, who is almost seven months old, weighs about 16kg.

On Thursday, an information board with Le Le's details was unveiled at the Giant Panda Forest. Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China Hong Xiaoyong were present at the event.

Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, deputy Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Group chief executive officer of Mandai Wildlife Group Mike Barclay and Chairman of Mandai Park Holdings Suppiah Dhanabalan were also present at the event.

Mr Barclay said that Le Le had come a long way in his development since August last year and expressed his appreciation for the support provided by their partners and the public.

"Our care for the Giant Panda species is just one example of how we work with like-minded conservation partners and the wider community of accredited zoos to care for and breed threatened species. This helps to ensure the genetic viability of these species in the long term," added Mr Barclay.

Loyal members of the Friends of River Wonders were given an exclusive session to visit Le Le and Jia Jia in their exhibit.

Due to safe management measures, an average of 100 visitors can visit the Giant Panda Forest at one time, and staff are stationed at various points within the premises to ensure that guests have enough time to see Le Le while keeping the queue moving.

Housewife Vandana Garg, who visited the Giant Panda Forest on Thursday morning, said that she felt happy and excited.

The 57-year-old said: "The environment is very good and the pandas are very, very cute."