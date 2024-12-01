StanChart S'pore Marathon participant dies

The marathon ran from Nov 29 to Dec 1.

A participant of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon has died, as announced on Facebook at about 5pm on Dec 1.

"After the completion of their race, the participant required and received immediate medical attention onsite before being transported to Singapore General Hospital," read the Facebook post.

TNP understands that two participants needed medical assistance in the morning of the race.

According to a medic on duty at the event, the two were suspected of suffering from cardiac arrest.

The marathon, which ran from Nov 29 to Dec 1, attracted over 55,000 runners, up from more than 44,000 in the 2023 edition.

This included close to 13,000 international participants from 84 countries. Among them were Kenyan Geoffrey Yegon and Ethiopian Fantu Zewude Jifar, who won the men’s and women’s elite marathon events, respectively.

Soh Rui Yong, 33, won his fifth national title with a 2hr 46min 5sec effort.