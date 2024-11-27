 Bus services affected by StanChart marathon this weekend, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Bus services affected by StanChart marathon this weekend

Nov 27, 2024 10:06 am

Twenty-seven SBS Transit bus services will be affected by lane/road closures for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Nov 30 and Dec 1.

On Nov 30, bus services 10, 11, 14, 16/16M, 31, 32, 33, 56, 57, 70, 100, 107, 111, 130, 131, 133, 158, 195 and 196 will be diverted to travel on alternative routes from the start of bus operations to 11.45am.

They will skip bus stops on Bayfront Avenue, Beach Road and Nicoll Highway as well as those in the Civic District, Central Business District and Marina Central.

On Dec 1, from the start of bus operations to 3pm, bus services 10, 11, 14, 16, 30, 31, 32, 33, 48, 57, 70M, 80, 100, 107M, 111, 121, 130, 131,
133, 145, 158, 186, 195, 196, 400 and 401 will be similarly affected.

The affected roads include Bayfront Avenue, Beach Road, Nicoll Highway, Fort Road and Keppel Road as well as those in the Civic District, Central Business District and Marina Central.

With the road closures on Dec 1, bus service 401 will also commence operations later at noon.

For more information, go to the SBS Transit website.

