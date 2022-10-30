State of Commonwealth MRT station: 'You'd think we're in a Third World country'

The good news is that the Commonwealth MRT station is to be upgraded.

The bad news is that for now, it really looks like it needs to be upgraded.

A Stomp user, appalled by the condition of the station, said: "You'd think we're in a Third World country."

Sharing photos of the station, the Stomper did not hold back: "This is how badly neglected and rundown Commonwealth MRT and a few stations along the western line with the same design are.

"They haven’t had any repairs or maintenance work done for many years. I'm not exaggerating. These photos are proof!"

The photos show various parts of the train station platform in a state of disrepair.

"Cobwebs everywhere. If LKY were alive, he would’ve been livid!" said the Stomper.

In response to a Stomp query, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said: “We thank the commuter for his feedback.

"We would like to share that Commonwealth station is slated for rejuvenation as part of the MRT station upgrading plan.

"In the meantime, we will step up on the maintenance of the station.”