 State of Commonwealth MRT station: 'You'd think we're in a Third World country', Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

State of Commonwealth MRT station: 'You'd think we're in a Third World country'

State of Commonwealth MRT station: 'You'd think we're in a Third World country'
PHOTOS: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Oct 30, 2022 01:23 pm

The good news is that the Commonwealth MRT station is to be upgraded.

The bad news is that for now, it really looks like it needs to be upgraded.

A Stomp user, appalled by the condition of the station, said: "You'd think we're in a Third World country."

Sharing photos of the station, the Stomper did not hold back: "This is how badly neglected and rundown Commonwealth MRT and a few stations along the western line with the same design are.

"They haven’t had any repairs or maintenance work done for many years. I'm not exaggerating. These photos are proof!"

The photos show various parts of the train station platform in a state of disrepair.

Each of the 11 TEL stations opening on Nov 11 has art works inspired by the area the station is in.
Singapore

See TEL art inspired by each station's locality

Related Stories

Elderly man begs for money at AMK underpass, claims it's for mother's funeral

MRT track fault disrupts train services on North-South Line

New SingPost facility to be set up at MRT stations for users to send parcels

"Cobwebs everywhere. If LKY were alive, he would’ve been livid!" said the Stomper.

In response to a Stomp query, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said: “We thank the commuter for his feedback.

"We would like to share that Commonwealth station is slated for rejuvenation as part of the MRT station upgrading plan.

"In the meantime, we will step up on the maintenance of the station.”

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

mrtcommonwealth