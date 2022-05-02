'Stupidity has no cure': Netizens react to teens' acts in McDonald's

Two girls were seen filming the act of their friend pouring water on himself.

Whether it is a prank, a dare or an attempt at a viral TikTok video, the acts from this group of teens leave much to be desired.

In a video clip that was shared online, a boy is seen holding two small cups of water. He struts from the the counter in a McDonald's outlet (identified as the one at Safra Punggol) to a table.

Two girls are seen filiming him, as he removes his mask and hands to one of them.

The teen then goes on to pour water on himself, from head down. When he is done, the trio run out of the fast food restaurant.

Charlie Tan, who shared the clip, also shared: "First, one of them bought ice cream then slapped it on his own face, throwing the remaining on the floor, creating a mess (photo as attached)."

An earlier mess that another teen had made. PHOTO: SCREEN GRAB/SINGAPORE_INCIDENTS

The water mess that the teen made. PHOTO: SCREEN GRAB/SINGAPORE_INCIDENTS

He added: "The poor old uncle had to clean after their mess (on top of that, they did not clear their trays).”

One netizen described it best: "Stupidity have (sic) no cure..."