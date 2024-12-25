Teens arrested for Queenstown bicycle prank

The three bicycles were lined up in a row, causing a taxi to slam into one of them in the wee hours of Dec 20.

Two male teens, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested for their involvement in a bicycle prank in a major road in Queenstown.

Three bicycles – which appear to belong to bike-sharing companies – were parked across three lanes of Commonwealth Avenue, preventing vehicles from passing.

The prank came to light on Dec 20 when Facebook user Geraldine Lim took a photo of the bicycles at around 2am on the same day and posted it on social media.

She said although a private-hire car driver managed to clear two of the bicycles, a taxi driver slammed into the third one before it could be removed.

A police report was lodged, and the teenage duo were arrested on Dec 23.

The police classified the case as a rash act with common intention, and said investigations are ongoing.