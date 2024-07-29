Yishun block hit by suspected fire pranks two days in a row

The stairwell of this Yishun HDB block was blackened with soot.

A series of fires in a Yishun HDB block has sparked concerns over suspected arson.

Residents of Block 612 Yishun Avenue 11 were rattled after separate fires broke out in the stairwell between the seventh and eighth storeys in the evening of July 25 and in the afternoon of July 26.

In both incidents, the stairwell was left charred and filled with smoke. Debris and soot covered the floor, and the smell of smoke lingered in the air.

Sixteen-year-old resident Danny recounted the incident to Shin Min Daily News: "My sister and her boyfriend were at home when someone knocked on the door, saying there was a fire.

"They rushed out and my sister's boyfriend used the fire hose near the corridor on the flames until the firefighters arrived."

Mr Chen, 66, was taking a nap when he heard an explosion and smelt smoke.

"I went out to check and saw thick smoke billowing," he said.

"Many people were downstairs, so I joined them to be safe. I wasn't home during the first fire but I heard about it later."

Videos captured by residents showed thick smoke and two loud explosions could be heard. In one of the videos, firefighters were seen using a hose to extinguish the blaze.

Residents suspect the incidents to be the result of a series of pranks.

The police confirmed that they received a report of mischief on July 25 at 7.05pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to a fire involving discarded items between the seventh and eighth storeys on July 25 at 7.30pm.

The fire had self-extinguished before firefighters arrived.

The next day, the SCDF were called to another fire involving discarded items on the eighth storey and they used a water jet to extinguish it.

There were no casualties in both incidents, and the causes of the fires are under investigation.

Mischief by fire is punishable by a fine and imprisonment of up to 10 years.