Suicide cases in S'pore drops in 2023, lowest since 2000

The Samaritans of Singapore said the largest proportion of deaths by age was among 20- to 29-year-olds. The group made up 17.7 per cent of all suicide deaths in 2023.

A total of 322 suicides were reported in Singapore in 2023 – a 32.4 per cent drop from 2022 and the lowest such figure since 2000.

It was also the first time that the number of suicides dropped across every age group, suicide prevention charity Samaritans of Singapore said in a statement on July 12.

The drop in numbers comes after 2022’s record high of 476 cases, the highest since the Samaritans started recording suicide data in 2000.

Of the deaths by suicide in 2023, almost 69 per cent, or 222, of the cases were male.

The suicide death rate in 2023 was about six per 100,000 residents. In 2022, the rate was about nine per 100,000 residents.

Adjunct Associate Professor Daniel Fung, chief executive of the Institute of Mental Health, said: “There has been substantial work from cross-sectoral agencies, from hospitals to social service agencies, on suicide prevention.”

These include the initiatives under the Inter-agency Research Workgroup for Youth Suicides that have helped to identify at-risk individuals early and provide crisis support.

“Besides the Government’s resources and community programmes, I think it is important that we all play a part to prevent suicide by looking out for one another, developing mental health literacy, to better support ourselves and those we care about,” he said.

In September 2023, multiple individuals and organisations, led by advocacy group SG Mental Health Matters, announced that they were developing a national suicide prevention strategy to tackle the worrying issue.

The endeavour is named Project Hayat, which means “life” in Malay, and is co-led by former nominated MP Anthea Ong.

In a separate statement on July 12, SG Mental Health Matters said the project will start public consultations on July 19 to let people share their concerns about, and experiences with, suicide. Singaporeans and permanent residents above the age of 21 can share their views at this website. The public consultations will be conducted by the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, the National University of Singapore and OPPi, a citizen engagement platform.

The Samaritans said the largest proportion of deaths by age was among 20- to 29-year-olds. The group made up 17.7 per cent of all suicide deaths in 2023.

Suicide was the leading cause of death for young people aged between 10 and 29 for the fifth consecutive year, despite a 31.2 per cent drop in numbers from 2022.

The Samaritans said that timely support, through building strong connected families and communities, can help to mitigate the risk of suicide among young people.

In 2023, the organisation launched a new programme targeted at young people aged 13 and above. The initiative, known as Mindful Bytes, aims to teach young people how to engage in safe online conversations to support those who show signs of suicide risk, and learn appropriate words to use when talking about suicide.

Even though numbers have dropped, the Samaritans said there is still more to be done. “A more intentional effort is needed to ensure that each individual becomes a first responder, empowering everyone to look out for one another.

“By equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills to recognise and respond to signs of distress, we can create a community where everyone plays a role in preventing suicide.”

Dr Jared Ng, the medical director for Connections MindHealth, said: “While it’s encouraging to see a decline in suicide numbers, we must remember that one suicide is one too many.

“Each loss sends ripples through families, schools, workplaces and entire communities. We cannot be complacent; we must continue to be vigilant towards those around us, empathise with those in need and practice kindness to ourselves and others.”Helplines