Late Mandopop diva Coco Lee’s song gets posthumous release

Mandopop diva Coco Lee's cover of the classic ballad Always On My Mind was posthumously released on July 16.

The late Mandopop diva Coco Lee, who died in 2023 at the age of 48, may be gone, but her music lives on.

Sony Music Taiwan announced on July 16 that Lee’s cover of the classic ballad Always On My Mind (1972), which was made famous by the late American singer Elvis Presley, has been released posthumously as a single via digital music streaming platforms.

The Chinese-American star, who battled depression, attempted suicide in July 2023 and was taken to hospital, where she died on July 5.

In a Facebook post on July 16, Sony Music Taiwan says Lee chose to record a cover of the song for her 87-year-old mother, who idolises Presley. The song, which was originally recorded by Presley shortly after his separation from his wife, Priscilla, is made slower in Lee’s version to express her love and longing.

There was another post on July 16 promoting the song’s release, on Lee’s official Facebook page, which read: “In a sense, this song seems like a conversation between Coco and her fans – warm-hearted and passionate, Coco always keeps her fans in her heart. This song, a testament to (fans’) love and longing for Coco, will remain in their hearts.”

This cover is one of several Lee had started recording and producing in 2016. They will soon be compiled into an album.

“These songs include her favourites, songs that express her emotions, and classics that have deeply influenced her, all reinterpreted in her unique style,” read the post.

Lee would have marked her 30th anniversary in entertainment in June 2024. To commemorate her and the release of her single, Sony Music is calling for fans to send in their most cherished memories with the singer.

Fans can send in either a video clip or a photograph with Lee to inmemoryofcoco30@gmail.com by July 31, for a chance for these to appear in the lyric music video for her version of Always On My Mind.

On June 15 – the 30th anniversary of Lee’s debut – a Mandarin version of soul group The Three Degrees’ When Will I See You Again (1974), performed by Coco and her two elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee, was released.

A statue of Coco Lee was unveiled on the same day in Shimen Peak Memorial Park in Wuhan, China, which is her mother’s home town.

Lee, who was raised in Hong Kong and San Francisco, made her debut in 1994 after winning a singing competition. She is known for her upbeat dance hits such as Di Da Di (1998) and True Lover (2000).

She also sang A Love Before Time, the theme song for the martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), as well as the Mandarin version of Reflection, the theme song for the animated movie Mulan (1998).