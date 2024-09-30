Support for Teck Ghee families with pre-schoolers with special needs

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong (centre) interacting with young children at the launch of the Teck Ghee Preschool Network on Sept 29.

Teck Ghee families with young children who have special needs will receive targeted support through two new schemes unveiled on Sept 29.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a support network for the parents of pre-schoolers who require early intervention, allowing them to support one another and share experiences.

He also launched a Teck Ghee Preschool Bursary Award for children with special needs who may require additional mentoring, tutoring or enrichment, and whose parents may lack the resources or means to provide it.

He said: “The bursary will be able to give them some help, so that they can get the support they need and to develop to their maximum potential.”

SM Lee was speaking at an event held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central for the newly formed Teck Ghee Preschool Network, which brings together seven operators and 13 pre-school centres in Teck Ghee.

More than 2,000 pre-schoolers, families and educators attended the event, held to celebrate Children’s Day.

The operators are Al-Muttaqin Mosque Kindergarten, MOE Kindergarten @ AMK, My First Skool by NTUC First Campus, MY World @ AMK Central, PCF Sparkletots, Sunflower Preschool at Teck Ghee and Super Talent Childcare @ AMK.

The pre-school network said in a media release that more details about the bursary, including eligibility criteria and application procedures, will be shared with parents in the first quarter of 2025.

The network said its launch, along with the bursary award, marks a significant step in enhancing early childhood education in the constituency.

“It underscores the importance of community partnerships and collaborative efforts in nurturing young minds,” it said.

The network added that it aims to strengthen community partnerships, bring families with pre-school children together within the community and enhance the learning environment for young children.

Ms Thian Ai Ling, general manager of My First Skool by NTUC First Campus, noted that the most critical years of a child’s development occur in their earliest stages.

The new network is hence uniquely positioned to nurture this important growth, she said.

Ms Thian said: “The Teck Ghee Preschool Network plays a crucial role in bringing together high-quality early childhood education operators, connected with the shared mission to create nurturing, dynamic learning settings where young children can thrive academically, socially and emotionally, while also fostering deep connections within the broader community.”

The network, apart from supporting the children, also supports the parents and families, she added. Parenting workshops, community resources and opportunities for parents to get involved will ensure families feel engaged and empowered in their children’s learning journey.

“We recognise that when parents and caregivers are supported, children benefit,” Ms Thian said.