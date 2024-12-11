QR code clearance at bus halls at checkpoints from Dec 16

Passport-less clearance will take the form of QR code clearance at the land checkpoints, and token-less clearance at the air and sea checkpoints.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Dec 11 it would roll out QR code clearance progressively at all automated lanes and special assistance lanes at the bus halls of both Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

The move will begin with Tuas Checkpoint from Dec 16.

ICA aims to complete the implementation at both land checkpoints by mid-January 2025.

Separately, from Dec 16, Singapore residents - Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders - arriving and departing at Marina Bay Cruise Centre can clear immigration using their facial and iris biometrics, without presenting their passport.

Foreign travellers can also do so when they depart Singapore.

QR code clearance at bus halls

ICA said: “With the full implementation of QR code clearance at the bus halls, ICA would have completed the roll-out of the passport-less clearance initiative for all modes of transport at the land checkpoints.”

But even with passport-less clearance, ICA reminded travellers to carry their passports as they may be required for immigration clearance at their destination countries. ICA may also require some travellers to produce their passport for verification.

ICA previously trialled QR code clearance in November, with more than 48,000 travellers participating in the 10-day trial spanning Nov 21 to Dec 1.

The authority said that the participants’ feedback allowed it to improve the user experience for bus travellers.

All bus passengers, including travellers using wheelchairs and family groups of up to four people, will be able to use QR code clearance at the bus halls of the land checkpoints.

With group QR code clearance, family groups of up to four using special assistance lanes can expect to see clearance times reduced from about two minutes currently to a minute and 20 seconds, as they can present one group QR code for immigration clearance instead of scanning multiple passports.

First-time foreign visitors and those re-entering Singapore using a different passport from the previous trip will need to present their passport for immigration clearance. They will be able to clear immigration using QR code on their subsequent trips.

Token-less clearance at Marina Bay Cruise Centre

From Dec 16, ICA will extend token-less clearance to Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

The authority noted that it had already done so at all the terminals of Changi Airport since Sept 30, reducing the average clearance time from 25 seconds to 10 seconds per traveller. It added that it will also progressively roll out token-less clearance at the remaining sea checkpoints.

Singapore residents arriving and departing at MBCCS can clear immigration using their facial and iris biometrics, and do not need to present their passport, with all foreign travellers also being able to do so when they depart Singapore.

The move will help travellers at the cruise centre expect shorter queues and waiting times while clearing immigration.

As at Dec 1, 2024, close to 28 million travellers had used the QR code for immigration clearance at the land checkpoints.

These include car travellers, bus drivers, motorcyclists and their pillion riders, as well as cargo vehicle drivers and their accompanying assistants.