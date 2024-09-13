 Tampines Boulevard Park joins list of green spots , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Tampines Boulevard Park’s west section features amenities like a cycling track for children, garden swings and an outdoor fitness area.PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD
Located in the Tampines North region, the park’s west section spans 4.78ha, which is slightly larger than six and a half football fields. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD
The nature playgarden aims to encourage play and closer ties to nature. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD
Rhea Yasmine for The Straits Times
Sep 13, 2024 01:39 pm

Tampines residents can look forward to another green spot in their neighbourhood, with the opening of Tampines Boulevard Park’s west section on Sept 13.

Located in the Tampines North region, the park’s west section spans 4.78ha, which is slightly larger than six and a half football fields.

It features amenities like a 60m-long cycling track for children, garden swings which are scattered around the park and an outdoor fitness area.

The park, comprising the east and west sections, was designed with feedback from Tampines residents in mind. Ideas were shared through an online survey from March to April 2020.

More than 600 responses were received, which included requests for amenities such as a nature playgarden and a lawn for activities, both of which have been incorporated into the park’s design, said National Parks Board on Sept 13.

The nature playgarden features a slide designed to look like a dragon head, and was built using natural materials like Balau wood and laminated wood grain panel. It aims to encourage play and closer ties to nature.

The Alkaff Lake, the centrepiece of the 13ha park, is more than just a scenic spot.
Singapore

Bidadari has a freshwater lake that can prevent flash floods

Children can also look forward to the park’s sand play area, equipped with swings and a rock wall. The amenity was inspired by the former Tampines sand quarries.

The park’s east section of Tampines Boulevard Park is slated to open in December and is separated from the west section by Tampines Avenue 12.

Tampines Boulevard Park is nestled between new and upcoming housing developments, and is located close to other green spaces in the vicinity - namely Sun Plaza Park, Tampines Eco Green and the Tampines Park Connector.

 

