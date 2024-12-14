 White liquid turns Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park river cloudy, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
White liquid turns Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park river cloudy

White liquid was spotted in the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park river on Dec 13. PUB said it will monitor the location closely in the next few days.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Aqil Hamzah for The Straits Times
Dec 14, 2024 07:30 am

A white discharge was spotted in the river at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Dec 13, causing it to turn cloudy.

National water agency PUB said it was alerted to the incident at 12.20pm through its closed circuit television monitoring. Officers were deployed to the drain outlet, which leads to the Kallang River, to investigate.

However, there were no traces of the discharge found at the location, nor farther upstream.

It added that the water quality downstream of the waterway, which drains into the Marina Reservoir, was also found to have “no abnormalities”.

Bishan resident Sunita Rai told The Straits Times that this was the second time this week that she noticed the white liquid, which was still present at about 3pm.

The 49-year-old, who walks frequently in the park, said: “Usually, the water is clear, but there are times when you’ll see the white liquid for a while before it clears up.”

PUB said it will monitor the location closely in the next few days, stressing that it is illegal to discharge substances into public drains.

In 2017, a similar incident occurred in the same waterway, when a white discharge was spotted in the water.

PUB officers were unable to ascertain the origins of the discharge, nor what it consisted of, as it had dissipated by the time they arrived, but the water quality was determined to be within the normal range.

Barely two months ago, a car wash company was under probe after a red discharge was found in a canal in Kembangan.

The discharge was discovered to be car shampoo, and members of the public had reported the reddish water twice – on Oct 13 and Oct 17.

To report any suspected pollution in waterways, PUB said the public can call 1800-2255-782.

  • Additional reporting by Angelica Ang and Ng Sor Luan

