Teen who took part in Asian Youth Para Games admits to offences including assault

A teenager who had represented Singapore in Asian Youth Para Games appeared in a district court on Wednesday (June 15) for offences including assault and drug abuse.

The youth, now 18, cannot be named as he was just 17 when he committed some of his offences.

Details about his condition and sporting event also cannot be disclosed as these could lead to a disclosure of his identity.

Those below 18 years old are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

On May 3 last year, he volunteered to resolve a dispute on behalf of a friend by sparring with an 18-year-old youth.

The offender and the youth then started to fight at a Boon Lay street soccer court.

The offender punched his opponent's face, causing the latter to fall.

They left the vicinity soon after.

The victim later went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) where he was found with a facial fracture.

His mother lodged a police report the next day.

Court documents do not state what happened next, but the offender was at Boon Lay Place on July 13 last year when police received a report that he had consumed a substance described as "mushroom".

Officers arrested him minutes later and he was found with a paper-wrapped brown substance on him.

It was later found to contain a substance found in synthetic cannabis.

His urine sample was later found to also contain traces of a controlled drug.

In an unrelated case on March 3 this year, he was riding an e-scooter in Jurong when he decided to overtake a 25-year-old pedestrian.

The teenager said "excuse me", but the man did not respond as he was listening to music on his AirPods.

The e-scooter hit the man who stumbled a few steps forward and the teenager alighted from the device.

He confronted the man before punching him multiple times on his face and body.

The teenager left the scene soon after and the victim alerted the police.

The man also went to NTFGH and was found with injuries including a facial laceration.

On Wednesday, the court called for a report to assess the teenager's suitability for reformative training.

Offenders given reformative training will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills as well as counselling.

He is expected to be sentenced on July 6.