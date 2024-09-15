Little India lights up for Deepavali

The 2024 light-up is themed around family unity, and depicted through a striking three-dimensional installation.

The light-up, which will illuminate the streets until Nov 17, marks the beginning of celebrations leading up to Deepavali on Oct 31.

Little India was bathed in vibrant colours on the night of Sept 14, as the annual Deepavali light-up gave more than 2km of the district a festive glow.

Despite ongoing construction works limiting the extension of lights to Race Course Road for a second consecutive year, the spirit of the celebration remains undiminished, said Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha) chairman Regunarth Siva.

For the first time, light-emitting diodes have been incorporated into the decorations to promote sustainability, said Lisha, which oversees the Deepavali celebrations there.

The 2024 light-up is themed around family unity, and depicted through a striking three-dimensional installation at the two main arches that welcome visitors to the precinct. The installation features a joyful family of four, symbolising the festival’s focus on togetherness and harmony.

At the light-up ceremony on Sept 14, guest of honour and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean noted that Deepavali’s celebration of the triumph of light over darkness holds religious significance for Hindus but is also a universal message that everyone can embrace. He urged Singaporeans to participate in one another’s festivals as one of the ways to strengthen a shared sense of unity and common humanity.

“I hope that Singaporeans will take up this invitation. By doing so, we build bridges of understanding and respect that transcend the boundaries of race, religion and culture,” he said.

SM Teo noted that Lisha is spreading the joy of Deepavali beyond Little India, such as by collaborating with the Land Transport Authority on Deepavali-themed trains and buses. The association is also partnering the Singapore Indian Development Association to raise funds for the needy.

Apart from the light-up, 12 fringe activities have also been organised by Lisha to further enhance the festive atmosphere. Running from Sept 14 to Oct 3, the activities include open-top double-decker bus tours and workshops to engage the public in celebrating the rich cultural heritage behind the festival of lights.

More information on the festivities can be found at www.deepavali.sg