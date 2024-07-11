 Things to note for S'poreans seeking dental works in JB , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Things to note for S'poreans seeking dental works in JB

Partially sterilised equipment used on patients at National Dental Centre
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 11, 2024 02:57 pm

Thanks to the strong dollar against the ringgit, Singaporeans are willing to brave the Causeway jam to shop in Johor Bahru.

Other than to shop, eat and go for spa treatments, Singaporeans are also flocking to JB to get their teeth looked at.

“A regular scaling could easily cost more than $100 for one person in Singapore. In JB, that could be about RM200 ($57),” The Straits Times quoted Mr Feldman Kuah as saying in a May 1 report.

Root canal treatment in Singapore costs between $800 and $1,000 per tooth, while the same treatment in JB costs between RM800 and RM1,400.

There are more than 20 dental clinics operating within a 6km distance of the checkpoint.

Although the dental clinics are cheaper alternatives to those in Singapore, the Singapore Dental Association reminds the public to be cautious when seeking dental treatment abroad.

Man tries to recruit mules for banned products from M'sia

Post-treatment complaints involving medical ethics or complications are not within its jurisdiction, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

This affects the support a patient would get in seeking recourse for dental treatments received in JB.

Singapore Human Resources Institute executive director Alvin Aloysius Goh, as quoted in the ST report, reminded patients that local companies are not obligated to accept overseas dental medical certificates.

According to the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore employers have the discretion to grant sick leave for MCs issued by overseas doctors.

Certain dental treatments might require medical leave for patients to recover.

Other than performing their due diligence in selecting a dental clinic and the course of treatment, these factors should be taken into consideration when seeking dental works across the Causeway.

