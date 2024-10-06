Thousands gather to witness final horse races at Turf Club

People taking photos before the start of the first race at the Singapore Turf Club on Oct 5.

Punters watching a replay of one of the races at the Singapore Turf Club on Oct 5.

People standing on benches to get a better view of a race at the Singapore Turf Club on Oct 5.

The audience catching a glimpse of the racehorses in the parade ring at the Singapore Turf Club on Oct 5.

Jockeys on their horses in the parade ring ahead of one of the races at the Singapore Turf Club on Oct 5.

Jockeys competing in race 10 on the final day at the Singapore Turf Club on Oct 5.

Spectators lining the fence along the periphery of the track to catch the action of the Abdul Mawi Cup at Singapore Turf Club on Oct 5.

With the shutters to come down on the Singapore Turf Club (STC), about 10,000 racegoers turned up at the Kranji facility for one last hurrah on Oct 5.

Home of Singapore horse racing since 1842, the STC marked the end of its 182-year chapter in local history with a grand farewell featuring 10 races – culminating in the $1.38 million Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

The 124ha land will be returned to the Government by March 2027 and is set to make way for housing and other developments.

All the free admission tickets to Grandstand Level 1 at the Turf Club were snapped up online, and a limited number of free Grandstand Level 1 tickets were available for on-site redemption on Sept 21 and 28, and Oct 5.

At 9.30am, 30 minutes before the doors opened, a queue of about 100 people had gathered to try to secure tickets and entry into the venue.

Among them were office worker Michelle Tan and her mother, two of the first few people in the queue.

The 26-year-old has been riding horses – her steeds are mainly former race horses – for the past three years, and wanted to witness the final races here.

She said: “(There is) over 180 years of horse racing culture in Singapore; it is a shame that it is just ending like that.

“I love horses myself. I do ride also, so I just wanted to be part of this iconic moment, to see it for the last time and be able to tell the future generations that this kind of culture used to exist because the younger generation will be deprived of this opportunity.”

People of all ages filled the Kranji facility on its final day to explore the premises and capture memories as they snapped photos around the venue.

For some, like boilerman Tan Hock Leng, 58, being at the STC brought back fond memories.

A love for horses was what got him started on watching racing more than 20 years ago, but it had been two decades since he last visited the venue.

He said: “There is no choice. We have to find other forms of entertainment. It is refreshing to be back, it hasn’t changed much – there are all the same displays, decor (as 20 years ago), so it is very sad that it is closing now.”

When the racing got under way, spectators armed with umbrellas and caps to shield themselves from the sun lined the fence along the periphery of the track to catch the action up close.

Indonesian businessman Allen Santoso, who does not usually attend horse races, flew in from Surabaya for four days just to catch the last race at the STC.

Unable to secure tickets online, the 42-year-old joined the queue just after 9am in a bid to gain entry.

He said: “It is a historic event, maybe I will make some bets. It has been part of the culture in Singapore and it is the last day, so I wanted to be part of a little history of this place.”

STC’s closure will bring the curtain down on Singapore’s horse racing scene.

Horse racing was introduced to Singapore more than 180 years ago by Scottish merchant William Henry Macleod Read, who founded the Singapore Sporting Club, which was later renamed the Singapore Turf Club in 1924.

To accommodate the growing interest in racing, the STC sold its Serangoon Road racecourse and built a new facility in Bukit Timah in 1933, before it finally moved to Kranji in 1999.

Over the years, it has hosted dignitaries including the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as events such as the Youth Olympic Games.

Horse exportation will begin following the last race on Oct 5 and be completed by March 2026, along with preparations for the estate to be handed over. There are currently 240 race horses at the club, down from the initial population of 700.

Commemorating the club’s history, each race focused on a particular period of the club, honouring its heritage across different eras.

Races were named after notable figures in the Republic’s horse racing scene, like jockeys Abdul Mawi and Magdalene Tan, the first winner of the Singapore Gold Cup and first local female jockey, respectively.

Ms Irene M.K. Lim, STC’s president and chief executive, said: “Today, we celebrated Singapore’s 182-year horse racing heritage and, most importantly, the dedicated employees who built Singapore Turf Club’s legacy. Their passion and commitment have shaped this historic moment.

“It is a proud and fitting tribute to honour them as we create lasting memories with the people of Singapore. May the spirit of this legacy inspire generations to come.”

The STC, which will close in 2027, has left an indelible mark on some of its employees, including head of track R. Jayaraju, who has been with the club for 25 years.

Like many of his colleagues, Mr Jayaraju had mixed feelings on Oct 5. He said: “We feel very proud of STC and being part of the organising committee to showcase our final chapter in horse racing.

“We will definitely miss Singapore racing, especially since I have been involved in it for the past 25 years.”