Feb 2 SA (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) BELL OF ANGELUS has run two good races on this course and can go one better.

(10) MAGICAL SKY looked held by Bell Of Angelus. Keep a close eye on the betting.

(3) TREASURE ISLAND have money chances.

(1) CRAFTY CROFTY needs to be respected.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(4) ICE RAIN won on debut from a wide draw last time. She can improve from that.

(3) BROADWAY GIRL has been rested but her form has been consistent.

(5) AFRICAN BEAT needed her last run but her recent form has been good.

(7) ICE SUNSATION has a say too.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(3) GOOD LIVING gives weight to all but can put up a bold run.

(6) TOUCH OF HEAVEN improved last time. She is lightly raced and can strip fitter.

(1) REAL WAR was a little disappointing last time but is better with blinkers.

(9) THE GOLDEN GOAL is capable of winning.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(3) PRINCESS GOLDIE ran second last time after flopping on the Poly at her previous start. She is still improving.

(4) JUMPTHEGREENLIGHT was well beaten last run but can improve this time.

(5) LA MADDALENA has been trying over further but finished not far behind.

(11) K M V RETROFIT has improved with each run and can feature.

Race 5 (1,950m)

(2) HARUN AL RASHID makes his local debut and Piere Strydom has been booked to ride.

(6) ART NOUVEAU is way better than her last run and the step-up in trip will suit.

(7) MANY WATERS is improving and will enjoy the extra 450m.

(9) SOVEREIGN COMMAND has his second run after gelding and can improve.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) RAGNAR THE KING was outpaced late last run over 1,400m and the step-up in trip can see him win.

(1) GREEN MILE is lightly raced but has improved and should run well from a plum draw.

(3) FERN HILL improved last time and now tries with blinkers.

(9) WHITE WATERS made a promising local debut and has run well over this trip.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(8) WILLIAM ROBERTSON was just pipped by outsider Captain Bombshell last time. A little handier and 100m more should see him make amends.

(9) QUASIFORSURE ran second behind the progressive Cats Pajamas last start and can go well over this course and distance.

(4) SUN BLUSHED is having his third run after a layoff and was on the heels of William Robertson when they last met.

(10) SHIPHOLIA needs to be respected.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(14) LADY OF VIX has placed in all three races and can improve further. Her last two runs have been in the soft.

She finished behind (4) AYUWI YUWI last time but the latter has run well at her last two races.

(7) LITTLEBLACKGEM is the pick of trainer Michael Roberts’ runners. She won her previous start but steps up an extra 100m.

(11) EMERALD GREEN is bidding for a hat-trick and can place.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(14) TWENTY ONE MAY has been holding form over this trip. He has a handy weight and should go close again.

(9) KALAHARI ROLLER is never far back and has a light weight.

(2) APEX PREDATOR goes well over this trip and also has a light weight.

(8) CONNERY’s winning streak came to an end last start but can do better over this shorter trip.