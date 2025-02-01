Godolphin conquer Dubai Millennium Stakes night

The Godolphin-owned and Charlie Appleby-trained First Conquest (William Buick) dominating a gallant Cairo (Silvestre de Sousa, right) in the Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes (2,000m) at Meydan on Jan 31.

DUBAI - Charlie Appleby’s First Conquest looked better than a handicapper when winning the Lord North Handicap three weeks ago on Jan 10. He proved it again when storming home in the 700,000 dirham (S$258,300) Group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes – the feature race on the Carnival card on Jan 31.

Ridden by William Buick, who restrained him at the rear of the field for most of the 2,000m contest, First Conquest used his powerful turn of foot to good effect once they turned for home.

He drew level at the 100m and won with something to spare over Cairo (Silvestre de Sousa), 1½ lengths back, and Highbank (Daniel Tudhope) third.

“I wanted to ride him like Mickael (Barzalona) did last time, that’s how he likes to be ridden,” said Buick. “The pace wasn’t strong by any means and when the rail is out like that it’s hard to come from the back, so he’s done very well. He’s a horse really going up the grades.”

Appleby and Godolphin celebrated a treble, initiated when Mountain Breeze took Race 2, the first running of the 500,000 dirham Mawj Stakes, for three-year-old fillies.

Multiple Group 1 winner Pinatubo’s half-sister had kept Group 1 company last season and was in a different class from her nine rivals.

The daughter of Lope De Vega pulled early in the 1,400m contest but Buick made light of the situation, easing her out for a dominant 6½-length win over Octans.

“She was entitled to win and win as she did,” said Buick. “I was really pleased with what she did, as she was a very early two-year-old and won in May over five furlongs. Now she’s won over seven furlongs, and a mile will be fine.

“I’d imagine the Jumeirah 1000 Guineas (on Super Saturday on March 1) will be the plan. It’s such a lovely programme for the three-year-olds out here.”

Godolphin’s third win came from impressive filly Romantic Style who took out the 500,000 dirham Listed Dubai Sprint (1,200m).

The four-year-old was a beaten favourite when second over 1,600m in the Group 2 Cape Verdi last time on Jan 17, and it seems that sprinting is her forte.

She was always travelling strongly under Buick and it was a question of when, not if, she would go on to assert – which she did with the minimum of fuss, extending to a 2½-length win over Haasim (Tudhope).

“The Cape Verdi was a disaster and Charlie and his team were sure that dropping back was the right thing to do,” said Buick.

“She’s won over six furlongs before and she’s always had that speed. She was very comfortable today. Sometimes it’s hard against seasoned sprinters but she was a level above today.”

Dubai-based jockey Richard Mullen hit a milestone when he chalked up his 600th local win aboardHallasan in the 500,000 dirham Jumeirah Guineas Trial (1,600m). DUBAI RACING CLUB