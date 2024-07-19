Thousands of 'Singapore' a portrait of Lee Kuan Yew make

From a distance, the portrait of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew seems like an admirable piece of art.

But on closer inspection, when you learn that each line is composed of the word “Singapore” handwritten repeatedly, the portrait is perhaps nothing short of extraordinary or unique.

So unique in fact that it has been recognised and enshrined in the Singapore Book of Records as the “largest portrait made of handwritten letters”.

The artwork, which measures 82cm by 52cm, was made by Indian national Tamilarasan Shanmuganandam, a 27-year-old architectural draftsman who works at local construction company Modular Technology.

“In September 2022, when I relocated here, I witnessed Singapore commemorating the 100th birthday of Mr Lee Kuan Yew,” Mr Tamil told Tabla.

“As I learnt more about his significant role in shaping Singapore’s development and infrastructure, I felt compelled to honour the founding prime minister in a meaningful way.

“I channelled my childhood love for art, which had been reignited by Singapore’s captivating architecture. The city-state’s towering and intricately designed landscape was one of the reasons I moved here for work.”

Mr Tamil, who hails from Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu and has a degree in architecture from Kanchipuram, said he never delved into sketching political figures before this effort.

He recalled the hard work – almost 52 hours – that he invested into the artwork across several weeks.

“Every time, even after hours of detailed work, only a small portion of the portrait would be complete,” he said, adding that the finished product comprises an estimated 100,000 letters.

“But during all those moments, I visualised how the final portrait of the leader would appear, imagining that in my heart and keeping that final product in my mind.

“I used an ordinary pen with black ink as a paint brush stick. My objective was to not make a mistake; I wanted to be careful to ensure the accuracy of the final result.”

Mr Tamil, who also sketched Singapore’s skyline across his office wall, said he has been fascinated by landmarks and unique architectural styles since his youth.

As a teenager, he developed his passion for painting and explored various art forms such as wooden handicrafts, graphite art, pop-up card and paper quilling.

He created a painting of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar using handwritten Thirukkurals – a classic Tamil language text consisting of 1,330 short couplets.

“For my piece on Mr Lee, I thought it was fitting to use the word 'Singapore' – to symbolise the man’s lifelong dedication to the nation,” he explained.

Modular Technology managing director Max Shi praised his employee for his endeavour.

“He exemplifies dedication and talent, contributing immensely to our company’s success. His artistic portrayal of Mr Lee Kuan Yew speaks volumes about his exceptional skill and creativity,” said Mr Shi.