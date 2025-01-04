Throwing punches before he could even do long division

Eugene Ng (right) with his dad and uncle before competing at the 2016 Asian Wushu Championships.

Ng Boon Wei and Ng Boon Hock sparring in the late-1980s.

Sanda runs in their blood: (from left) Ng Boon Hock, Eugene Ng and Ng Boon Wei.

When he was seven years old, Eugene Ng was taught by his father how to throw punches and kick.

Far from grooming his son into a thug, Ng Boon Hock was actually training the young boy in the art of Sanda.

Sanda is a Chinese combat sport that combines boxing, kicking and swift takedowns.

“My dad picked up the sport in 1979 and introduced it to my uncle Ng Boon Wei in 1987. Ever since then, my family members have been mastering and teaching Sanda in Singapore,” Eugene Ng, 33, told The New Paper.

“My dad and uncle believe Sanda instills important values such as discipline, focus and commitment."

Ng Boon Hock, head coach of 25 years for the national sanda team, has been teaching sport for 35 years.

It was only natural that his son would become one of his pupils at a very young age.

"I envied the other kids who would play after school while I had to go for training," recalled Eugene Ng, who fought in his first competition when he was 16.

“I was so nervous,” he recounted. “Mine was the last bout but the earlier fights went quickly and suddenly it was my turn. But I kept my cool and gave it my all, and won.”

In 2010, he made his debut for the national Sanda team at age 18.

He had racked up 76 professional fights with only three losses by the time he retired from captaincy and competing in 2021.

Eugene Ng's greatest achievement came in 2019, when he was ranked world's fifth-best Sanda fighter in his weight division (60kg).

Eugene Ng started learning sanda when he was seven years old. He has competed in almost 80 professional fights. PHOTOS COURTESY OF EUGENE NG

But all the medals did not give him a satisfaction as great as the one he felt when he saw how Sanda empowered an individual.

The Ng family hosts self-defence workshops at schools, community centres and charity associations – from empowering abuse survivors to teaching seniors how to protect themselves

“I remember helping a young girl overcome her fears and restore her confidence through sanda training,” said Eugene Ng.

“It’s not just about the techniques. It’s about giving the people the strength to believe in themselves again.”

After his retirement, he opened his own gym and formed Genie Martial Arts, sharing his passion for Sanda with the next generation.

As a coach, he instills in his pupils the values his family holds dear – discipline and dedication.

“Don’t wait for things to happen, make them happen,” he often tells them.

Eugene Ng training his pupils at his own gym. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

Today, martial arts like muay thai still eclipse Sanda in prominence.

“I’ve been promoting sanda for 16 years," said Eugene Ng. "My family has come a long way and yet there’s still so much to achieve.”

He still dreams of a future where sanda is a martial art as familiar to Singaporeans as Tai Chi or Muay Thai.

“It’s a sport accessible to all ages,” he said of Sanda. “I wish every household would know of Sanda and its benefits.”