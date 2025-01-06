Drink-driving suspect arrested after chain collision at Alexandra

A 37-year-old man suspected of drink driving was arrested after his vehicle was involved in a chain collision in the afternoon of New Year’s Day, near Ikea in Alexandra Road.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 3pm on Jan 1 to the accident, which involved three cars and a lorry.

Four people were taken, conscious, to the National University Hospital, SCDF said. The police said their ages ranged between 54 and 62.

Three were driving and one was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the collision.

In videos uploaded on Facebook and TikTok, one person can be seen being carried on a stretcher. A lorry in front of two ambulances has its front smashed into the boot of the car in front of it.

Several other cars with some damage are seen parked on the leftmost lane in front of that car.

The police said investigations into the accident are ongoing.