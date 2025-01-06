 Drink-driving suspect arrested after chain collision at Alexandra , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Drink-driving suspect arrested after chain collision at Alexandra

Drink-driving suspect arrested after chain collision at Alexandra
The accident involved three cars and a lorry.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPOREROADSACCIDENT.COM/FACEBOOK
Vihanya Rakshika for The Straits Times
Jan 06, 2025 07:55 am

A 37-year-old man suspected of drink driving was arrested after his vehicle was involved in a chain collision in the afternoon of New Year’s Day, near Ikea in Alexandra Road.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 3pm on Jan 1 to the accident, which involved three cars and a lorry.

Four people were taken, conscious, to the National University Hospital, SCDF said. The police said their ages ranged between 54 and 62.

Three were driving and one was a passenger in one of the cars involved in the collision.

In videos uploaded on Facebook and TikTok, one person can be seen being carried on a stretcher. A lorry in front of two ambulances has its front smashed into the boot of the car in front of it.

Several other cars with some damage are seen parked on the leftmost lane in front of that car.

The prime mover driver was arrested for "driving without reasonable considerations to other road users, causing death", said police.
Singapore

Cyclist dies in Tampines accident; trailer truck driver arrested

Related Stories

2 hurt in CCK accident involving lorries, van, prime mover

Elderly S'pore couple die after their car crashes into truck in KL

Driver and passenger, both in their 70s, killed in Adam Rd accident

The police said investigations into the accident are ongoing.

 

Chain collision at Alexandra road

Posted by Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Saturday, January 4, 2025

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICROAD SAFETYTRAFFIC/ROAD RULES