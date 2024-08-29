TikToker faces backlash over 'Sing-Gay-Pore' dating event name

Despite the criticism, Ms Gallagher remains committed to hosting inclusive and respectful events.

TikToker Candice Gallagher, known as @candi.licious, is facing backlash over the name of a dating event that she will be hosting in upcoming months.

While the 38-year-old marketer and content creator has returned to the United Kingdom, Ms Gallagher continues to host the events she started in Singapore.

This time, the events will include a session specifically for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community, which she playfully dubbed 'Sing-Gay-Pore', intended as a light-hearted pun.

Many were excited about the return of the dating event after three earlier sessions, especially members of the LGBTQ+ community who support the event's inclusivity.

But others have taken issue with the wordplay involving Singapore's name, arguing that it could be seen as disrespectful or unprofessional.

"It is not professional to change the name of a country like this no matter for what purpose," wrote Facebook user Charles Lim.

Some also have reservations about hosting an LGBTQ+ dating event here.

TikTok user Foxtrot Alabaster said the event was a "risky move" considering Singapore's focus on family and marriage between a man and a woman.

Others like MeeSua4Ever and Tay questioned whether such events are allowed and advised Ms Gallagher to check with the authorities.

However, most commenters expressed excitement and support for the dating events that will be happening in September, October and November.

"I can see your heart is still in Singapore," TikTok user ST commented.

Despite the criticism, Ms Gallagher remains committed to hosting inclusive and respectful events, reported Must Share News.She emphasised that 'Sing-Gay-Pore' was merely an informal term used during the announcement and that all events will officially be called SinglePore, regardless of the specific session or profile.

SinglePore is coming back to Singapore! Say goodbye to endless swiping on dating apps and hello to an IRL singles event. Think of it as a singles mixer with a technological twist and plenty of margaritas! Here's the schedule: - September 7th for 25-30 year old heterosexuals - October 5th for 30-35 year old heterosexuals - November 2nd for the LGBTQ+ community (aka SingGayPore!)

Ms Gallagher acknowledged that topics on the LGBTQ+ community can be sensitive and expressed her understanding of the diverse opinions surrounding the event.

She reassured attendees that the events will comply with Singapore's laws and be inclusive of all individuals.