Bugis Street cast reunites, looks back at past 30 years

Ernest Seah (Lola), Matthew Foo (Dr. Toh), and Maria Jaafar (Zsa Zsa) reunited for a screening of landmark film Bugis Street and offered audiences a candid glimpse into the making of the film.

The Projector’s Pink Screen LGBTQIA+ film festival opened on May 31 with a screening of the landmark 1995 film Bugis Street, a poignant portrayal of transgender sex workers navigating love, lust and life in the titular district of 1960s Singapore.

The film, which follows the journey of Malaysian girl Lian as she discovers the vibrant and complex world of Bugis Street, was banned in Singapore shortly after its release. It remained unseen for 20 years until its restoration and screening at the Singapore International Film Festival in 2015.

The screening was followed by a Q&A with three of the film's stars – Ernest Seah (Lola), Matthew Foo (Dr Toh), and Maria Jaafar (Zsa Zsa) – who offered a candid glimpse into the making of the film and its impact on Singaporean society.

Seah, who ended up playing the role of Lola after the actor originally cast for the role quarrelled with director, Hong Kong filmmaker Yonfan, spoke about the demands of the role, particularly the challenges of squeezing into a cheongsam.

"It really helps when you're at that age when your waist can be 26 inches and you can just be on a water diet for two weeks," said Seah.

Jaafar, who played the flamboyant Zsa Zsa, reminisced about the fun the cast had on set during a particularly troublesome scene.

“There was one time we had to do a scene more than 15 times. We kept getting scolded, but we didn't care. We enjoyed the moment.”

The conversation took a more serious turn when the cast discussed the film’s initial ban in 1995, revealing that it was due to an anonymous complaint from a religious group.

"Somebody called in to complain. It was a religious issue – what religious issue, they didn’t say,” Foo disclosed.

A member of the audience then asked whether the cast knew why the film returned in 2015, prompting a playful jab from Foo about the limited selection of Singaporean films available for showcase during the nation's 50th anniversary.

"During SG50, they were trying to find films to honour Singapore film history and you know what? They couldn’t find a whole lot,” he laughed.

When asked about how the media landscape has evolved since the 1990s, Foo lamented: "Progress has been very slow in Singapore. It’s still quite ‘straightjacketed'. It’s quite painful to hear some of the stories that I’ve heard.”

Despite the reservations, the cast expressed hope for the future, particularly with the increasing visibility of transgender talent in the region.

Jaafar shared excitement about a leading role in an upcoming Malaysian film: “I'm the first trans person to be allowed to act in Malaysia. Hopefully, this one the rating is good.”

Foo, meanwhile, hinted at a potential resurgence of Bugis Street next year, suggesting that there are plans in motion to celebrate the film’s legacy.

"It’s going to be the 30th anniversary of this movie so watch out for stuff,” he teased.

Bugis Street will have one more showing at The Projector on June 15.

Pink Screen continues throughout June with the following films:

Drive Away Dolls (June 8, 16, 22, 28):

Two best friends embark on a chaotic road trip that turns into a crime caper after encountering a pair of inept criminals. Directed by Ethan Coen & Tricia Cooke, starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Peafowl (June 9, 17):

A transgender woman returns to her estranged family in her rural hometown, confronting her past while seeking funds for gender-affirming surgery. Directed by Byun Sung-bin, starring Choi Hae-jun.

Love is Strange (June 12, 23, 29):

A newly married gay couple face unexpected challenges when one of them is fired from his job, forcing them to sell their house and live apart. Directed by Ira Sachs, starring John Lithgow and Alfred Molina.

Femme (June 21):

A drag queen, seeking revenge on his attacker, infiltrates his life and blurs the lines of seduction, revenge, and power. Directed by Sam H. Freeman & Ng Choon Ping, starring Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and George MacKay.