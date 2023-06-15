TikToker gets flak for knocking on Nassim Road home doors and asking questions

Keen on finding out what it takes to afford a home in Singapore's richest neighbourhood, a TikToker literally went door to door to interview homeowners.

Unfortunately, for Playboibrendy, few people were home at the time, and all he got for his efforts were criticism from netizens who felt he was invading people’s privacy.

Playboibrendy paid a visit to Nassim Road recently, an upper-class neighbourhood famous for its luxurious – and insanely pricey – Good Class Bungalows.

In a video posted on June 12, he goes from house to house ringing doorbells and requesting for an interview with homeowners; for starters, to find out about what they do for a living.

Most of the time, he was met with helpers who turned him away, as most of the residents weren’t home.

Slightly frustrated at one point, Playboibrendy tried asking some of the helpers about their employers. Not surprisingly, none of them offered too much information.

When the TikToker did manage to get one homeowner to answer the door, he was met with rejection.

Perhaps baffled by the purpose of the video, many netizens turned their thumbs down on the TikToker’s antics.

In response to the comments, he said: "People go door to door selling stuff and asking [for] donations all the time. I am just asking questions. Stop being soft and overreacting."