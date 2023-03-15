Tissue paper seller outside MRT station chased away by staff after complaint

Was he doing anything wrong?

A tissue paper seller outside Bukit Batok MRT station was told by SMRT staff not to solicit there after they received a complaint.

The complaint was made by Stomper Sam, who said the incident happened on March 9 at 4.15pm.

"The tissue paper seller was not handicapped. After counting the money, he was able to stand up and walk," said the Stomper, who shared a video of the incident.

"Confronted by the SMRT officers, he apologised, quickly packed up and moved off."

The video shows a man sitting on the ground near the Old Chang Kee outlet at the station with luggage beside him. He was counting a bunch of $10, $5 and $2 bills.

A male voice can be heard saying: "Selling tissue paper can make $300 a day, you know. No joke."

Later, the voice added: "I think I also want to be a tissue paper seller. Just sitting down, people walking past give $2, $3, $10 because a lot of people pity this old man."

The person speaking then said: "I will later approach the counter to check whether he is permitted to sell tissue paper here."

The video then shows two male members of the station staff speaking to the tissue paper seller.

The male voice said: "I'm the one who lodged a complaint."

In response to a Stomp query, Mr Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains said: "Our staff were informed about a man said to be selling tissue packets near Bukit Batok MRT station, and told him to refrain from soliciting at our premises and causing inconvenience to commuters.

"Our staff patrols the station periodically and will look out for such activities."

Rapid Transit Systems regulations state: "No person, while in or upon the railway premises shall, without the written permission of the Authority or its licensee, sell or offer for sale any article or goods, or carry on any business."