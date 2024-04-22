TJC student dies in Tampines accident

A Temasek Junior College (TJC) first-year student died in a six-vehicle accident on April 22.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at 7.07am to the accident that took place the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

The impact is believed to have caused student Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, 17, to be thrown out of her family car, which turned turtle.

Her father, Police Coast Guard Inspector Muhammad Azril Mahmood, was taken to hospital in critical condition.

TJC schoolmate Nur, 17, told TNP that she was shocked to learn of Afifah's death. She was crossing the road at the junction where the accident happened and never imagined that a friend was involved in the six-vehicle accident.

SCDF said a victim was lying on the road with a leg trapped under the tyre of a car.

Eight people were taken to hospital – four to Changi General Hospital, two to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and two to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Several members of the public, including a nurse and two off-duty SCDF officers, helped the injured victims.

TJC has reached out to parents and advised them to help their children cope with the news of the accident and the death of their schoolmate.

Afifah was among the outstanding graduates from Cedar Secondary School last year.

A 57-year-old female van passenger and Afifah were both taken to hospital unconscious. They both died from their injuries.

The police confirmed they were alerted at 7.05am on Aprill 22 to an accident involving four cars, a van and a minibus at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4.

A 42-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.