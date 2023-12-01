Toa Payoh Sport Centre swimming pools green due to absence of chlorine: SportSG

The turquoise pools of Toa Payoh Sport Centre have long been an iconic sight in one of Singapore’s oldest housing estates.

In images captured by The Straits Times on Nov 28, however, the once-brilliant blue pools now more closely resemble football pitches, with the water within them taking on an almost grassy hue of green.

The Toa Payoh Sport Centre, which includes the Toa Payoh swimming complex, had closed on Oct 31 to make way for the construction of a new regional sport centre that is expected to be completed by 2030.

In a response to ST queries, national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) attributed the odd colour of the water in the pools to the "absence of chlorine".

"The water in the pools has not been drained out as it is required as part of the dust control measures during the demolition stage, which will commence soon," it said without giving an explanation on what had caused the water to turn green and whether it was algae.

SportSG added that it has been working with contractors to conduct regular checks onsite to ensure that there is no mosquito breeding, and that all relevant pest control measures are in place.

These measures include larvicide application to all water sources, weekly pest control services, and regular removal of standing water and debris.

Contracted workers preparing to pump the water out of the Toa Payoh swimming pools. PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Toa Payoh Sport Centre has been a venue for many major events held in Singapore, such as the South-east Asia Peninsular Games in 1973, the SEA Games in 1983, 1993, 2015, and the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010.

Even after the $1.33 billion Singapore Sports Hub – which houses the OCBC Aquatic Centre – opened in 2014, the Toa Payoh swimming complex remained a home for national athletes, serving as the training base for the Republic’s water polo and synchronised swimming teams.