Singapore

A touch of nostalgia before Swift concert

PHOTO: INSTAGRAM
Feb 28, 2024 11:29 am

Remember the joy we felt at the sight of the Milo van at school events?

Swifties can relieve that nostalgia on March 3 and 9 – the Milo van will be parked outside Decathlon Singapore Lab, near Singapore National Stadium, offering free iced Milo from 2pm to 5pm.

The Milo van has a cult following in sunny Singapore. There are informal clubs, blogs and posts dedicated to the favourite vehicle of most school children on Sports Day.

Milo van fan Marc Nair even wrote an ode on his blog.

 

Taylor Swift at a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, on Oct 11.
Music

Taylor Swift has landed!

