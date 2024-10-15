Oct 16 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) MC DAZZLER tends not to finish off his races but should get it right sooner rather than later.

(4) REAL WAR was a close-up fourth on the turf from a wide draw last time. He makes his Poly debut but should put in a strong showing.

(8) MR HOTSTEPPER has not been out since April. Watch for market support.

(5) TICKALOX made sudden improvement last run and a repeat can see him involved again.

Race 2 (1,700m)

(2) ART NOUVEAU improved nicely to run second last start. Looks ready.

(1) PERFECTLY PICKED has been knocking on the door.

(9) YELLOW JACKET has consistent form over shorter trips.

(3) SASCHA’S DREAM was not far back in her debut sprint. Respect.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(5) OFF LIMITS has dropped 12 rating points in five starts. Hard to beat.

(2) CANFORD QUEEN has a decent chance with 4kg claimer Damyan Pillay aboard.

(7) ENGLISH PRIMROSE is course-and-distance suited.

(6) ELUSIVE BELLE also has a 4kg claimer atop and can feature.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(7) RASTIGNAC has blossomed on the synthetic surface. Looks the one to beat.

(6) KING BAVARIAN was staying on nicely when runner-up last time. He has only 52kg to shoulder.

(2) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD may have found the 2,300m a little out of his compass last start. He can do better over this shorter trip.

(3) BLAZING LIGHT goes well over course and distance. Respect.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) ZOOMBOMBER comes in off a light weight and has done well on the Poly.

(4) KHANYISA INDLELA has found form as a six-year-old. Strong claims.

(2) LANDSEER was a recent maiden winner and is still improving.

(9) TOM’S ACT is back on his preferred surface. Respect.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) POLICY OF TRUTH came on well from a sprint to finish a smart second when sent over ground on the Poly. He can go one better.

(8) BURNING MAN disappointed in the same race after shedding his maiden in style. Expect an improved effort.

(5) INGQWELE has shown up well in both starts since beating Burning Man in the maidens. The switch to the Poly could suit.

(2) GUARDIA REGINE has shown good Highveld form. Respect.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) MILLION VOICES makes her Poly debut and, with a brace of runs under her girth, should prove difficult to beat.

(7) AVERNIAN GODDESS was outpaced late over 1,400m last time. That form has been franked but she shed her maiden over course and trip and has yet to finish out of the money in six starts.

(4) PRINCESS HANNAH made major improvement when winning over course and distance last time. Respect.

(6) HEIRLOOM has not been far back at her last two runs. Each-way claims.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) IRISH LUCK has been coming down in the ratings. He has Grand Singapore Gold Cup-winning jockey Muzi Yeni in the saddle.

(8) STARS IN HEAVEN has shown up well in two starts since returning from the Cape. Respect.

(1) HIPPOCRATES won comfortably last time and can go in again.

(4) PROFESSOR LUPIN won well in yielding going on the turf last run. He can benefit from the switch in surface.