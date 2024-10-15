Oct 16 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Simply Maverick, who was unlucky in his last start, can go one better in Race 7 at Happy Valley on Oct 16.

Race 1 (1,200m)

3 Falcon Court made his Class 5 debut last start from the widest barrier (No. 12) and was ridden back, finishing 10th. But it was a better run than it reads. Gate 1 should allow him to race handier, and some of his previous Class 4 runs suggest he can win this.

1 Hero Star drops back into Class 5, where he has one win from two starts. With Hugh Bowman taking the reins, he poses a serious threat.

5 Speedy Chariot is ready to win since making the class drop; however, the transition from barrier 1 to 12 looks awkward. Still, with Zac Purton in the saddle, he has the right jockey to navigate him.

12 Wind Speeder will benefit from a hot tempo, and his last-start effort was commendable, finishing strongly in sixth.

Race 2 (1,000m)

1 Ma Comet looks ready to break through after a solid third-place finish first-up, where he raced wide without cover but still finished less than a length behind the winner. His trial win in between runs was particularly eye-catching and, despite drawing barrier 10, Purton should position him well to ensure he gets a favourable run.

7 Roaring Bebe has been trialling and should enjoy a sweet run under Brenton Avdulla from barrier 3.

11 Happy Horse returns to Happy Valley, where he is more suited, after a respectable effort at Sha Tin. Although his Class 4 record is a concern, his early speed should keep him in contention.

5 Silver Spurs appears to have trained on during the off-season, as his trial performances showed improvement and, from barrier 1, he will have every chance to find the necessary luck in running.

Race 3 (1,650m)

2 Highland Rahy should find the switch to Happy Valley beneficial, having produced solid performances in his first two runs this preparation at Sha Tin. He appears to be ready to take another step forward.

8 Foremost Teddy gets another opportunity after being defeated as an odds-on favourite last start. Purton retains the ride, which is a positive sign.

6 Can’t Go Wong can improve on his first-up effort, where he was held up for a considerable time in the straight.

4 Sure Joyful, drawn in barrier 1, is definitely well-placed to gain an ideal run.

Race 4 (1,200m)

5 Embraces encountered a challenging race last time, finishing less than three lengths behind in seventh place. With Purton taking over the reins and drawing barrier 4, the Jamie Richards-trained four-year-old looks ready to break through.

11 Shinkansen benefits from barrier 1, from where an ideal run just off the pace beckons. His last-start second showed promise.

6 Glory Cloud is ready to win, although barrier 12 will prove tricky. The partnership of Bowman and trainer Caspar Fownes is always one to respect.

3 Joy Coming steps into this race third-up. Despite a fading 10th last start, he had excuses in running and has the ability to improve.

Race 5 (1,200m)

2 Perfect General secured his first win at his second start in September, and the form held up strongly after the runner-up, Chateauneuf, scored a win in a higher class on Oct 9. He appears to be on the rise and should progress beyond Class 4 in due course.

5 Top Scorer makes his Happy Valley debut. Jumping from barrier 3 will strengthen his chances.

4 Storming Dragon ran a commendable third over 1,200m on Sept 22. A win seems imminent.

3 Spicy Gold is chasing a hat-trick of wins for trainer Mark Newnham. But he will need a bit of luck early from a tricky draw, although he remains in good form. Include in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Healthy Healthy looks poised to return to winning ways third-up. Last time, from a wide draw, he was ridden conservatively but finished strongly in fourth. If positioned closer to the speed, as he has in the past, he should be tough to beat.

11 Victor The Rapid had just two runs last season, finishing third on debut before a no-show from a poor barrier second-up. His trial win at Happy Valley two trials ago was eye-catching, and a low gate should serve him well.

3 Prawns Eleven makes his Happy Valley debut and has been running competitively against stronger opposition at Sha Tin, which makes him a contender in this field.

4 Beauty Infinity showed promise during his debut season and, while he may need this run first-up, it would not surprise to see him figure in the finish.

Race 7 (1,650m)

2 Simply Maverick just missed out on victory first-up over 1,650m on Sept 18, finishing second to Star Contact, who franked that form with a strong second over the same trip on Oct 9. He has maintained his fitness with a quiet trial since and, in a competitive field, looks to be a key player.

3 Frantanck should get a soft lead, which could set him up well to finally secure his first Happy Valley win on his fifth attempt.

4 Chain Of Gold has been a model of consistency. If he does not settle too far back, he should be in with a shout.

7 The Heir is an intriguing runner switching to Happy Valley for the first time after racing solely at Sha Tin, where he has shown ability without winning.

Race 8 (1,200m)

6 Gustosisimo had only two starts last season and performed reasonably well on each occasion, although his second-up run came with a built-in excuse due to mucus in the trachea. Now under the care of trainer Tony Cruz, he seems to have come on over the off-season, and improvement is expected.

5 Kyrus Dragon broke through for his first local win in his final run of last season. He remains a horse with further potential, and Purton taking the ride from barrier 2 stands him in good stead.

7 Sweet Briar has struggled to win in Class 3 from 11 starts in the grade without success, but his chances are boosted by drawing barrier 1.

8 Young Arrow, who raced as one-time winner September in Singapore, continues to make progress with each run in Hong Kong. He is trending in the right direction.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club