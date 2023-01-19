Toyota Vios hits Porsche that was changing lanes and turtles along Ubi Ave 3

A Toyota Vios travelling along Ubi Avenue 3 turtled after hitting a Porsche Panamera changing lanes on Tuesday evening.

The incident was captured on dashcam video and showed the white Toyota colliding with the Porsche that was changing lanes at a slow speed.

The impact, however, was enough to capsize the Japanese saloon car, blocking off two lanes.

For comparison, a Toyota Vios weighs 1,095kg, while a Porsche Panamera weighs 1,760kg.

Many commenters blamed the Porsche driver for changing lanes without first checking to see if the path was clear.

Those who faulted the Toyota driver said the person did not err on the side of caution as it appeared to not have braked in time, or have any intention of giving way.

Either way, this one turned out to be a real mismatch in weight class.